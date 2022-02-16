As the institution of family comes under stress because of various factors, the traditional ways of relating to womenfolk is also undergoing change. What makes these changes dangerous is that we have no institutional intervention to create alternative spaces, and structures, that ensure women safety.

That is why we see many cases of violence against women in public spaces. The recent case of acid attack, though very rare and uncommon, is also indicative of a menacing shift in our attitudes.

Keeping an eye on these dangerous and disturbing shifts, it is important that extra care in taken to safeguard our women, protect their rights, and ensure that no harm is done to them. In this background if Women Safety Squads are being put in place it is the requirement of times.