Workplaces in Kashmir lack corporate culture

The development of a corporate culture is an integral aspect of any organisation, as it affects the way employees interact with each other, as well as how they communicate with their suppliers, vendors, and clients.
Having a strong corporate culture is crucial to fostering professionalism, increasing productivity and efficiency in the workplace, and facilitating growth in a corporation.
An inadequate or weak corporate culture can negatively impact the reputation of an organisation, resulting in loss of customers and a decline in the company's growth.
Banks constitute the primary and largest source of employment generation in the Kashmir region; however, such financial institutions have failed to instil corporate culture. Moreover, due to the sensitive nature of the area, there are no large multinational companies as well.
This inhibits the growth of a young local employee and does not ensure that they are adequately exposed to the corporate world. As a result, it may be challenging for a young aspiring professional to find a job in which they can develop a career and grow.
As a local business, it is essential that we establish a strong and effective organisation which will be able to facilitate the growth of such young employees.
The work culture of Kashmiri companies should be given equal consideration, in addition to profits. I personally see a large number of business houses of Kashmir place a greater emphasis on profits than on investing in their employees for the long term, which in turn may result in a less professional image of the company, it affects the client and thus results in loss of business.
I as a business person, have found it necessary to work with vendors and suppliers outside the state due to perceived lack of suitable matches within Kashmiri companies. I find it very unfortunate!
However, it is inspiring to see the abundance of young talent in Kashmir, and it is essential to invest in nurturing and developing this talent for the benefit of both the individuals and the local economy.
Providing adequate corporate experience to these young professionals can help them gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to succeed in their careers. By prioritising the development of young talent in Kashmir, businesses can contribute to the growth and success of the local economy while also building a skilled and competent workforce for the future.
This approach not only benefits the individual employees but also leads to a more positive and professional image for the company, which can attract more business opportunities and improve the overall reputation of the our local business community.
Furthermore, investing in the development of young talent can also help address the issue of brain drain, which is going to be a major issue in future. If our youth will not work in our companies who will?
By providing meaningful opportunities for professional growth and development within Kashmir, businesses can help retain talented individuals within the region, which can ultimately benefit the entire community.
Furqan Mattoo, Business Head Matson Tea.
