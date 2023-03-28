Workplaces in Kashmir lack corporate culture

BY FURQAN MATTOO

The development of a corporate culture is an integral aspect of any organisation, as it affects the way employees interact with each other, as well as how they communicate with their suppliers, vendors, and clients.

Having a strong corporate culture is crucial to fostering professionalism, increasing productivity and efficiency in the workplace, and facilitating growth in a corporation.

An inadequate or weak corporate culture can negatively impact the reputation of an organisation, resulting in loss of customers and a decline in the company's growth.