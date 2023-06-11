World Day against Child Labor | Small hands can handle a pen better

This small girl had to take care of this old lady for 24*7; she never saw the light of the day. She had to change the diapers of this old lady and it was very painful for her to shift this overweight lady to bathroom for a shower. This child had to spend sleepless nights as a care taker, but she never complained as there was no one to listen to her woeful story.

All the good clothes were either given to their own children or relatives; she was always given the old and rugged clothes. The girl said she was made to sleep in the old lady stinky room which was ill ventilated and that she would often go hungry as she got to eat only the leftovers of the owners. She had been kept in slave-like conditions behind closed doors.

On some occasions, the family reviewed footage from the cameras in the apartment and beat her if they found behavior that displeased them. I shall share another case study of a working couple who had brought a small girl from the village with a promise to her parents that they will send her to school. In the evening she will be required to do some light domestic chorus.

The couple enrolled her in a local nearby school but never send her to school. She the lady was herself a principal she managed to get her promoted to next grade. The girl was locked inside the house when the couple went to duty. She had to take care of the wheel chair borne old man who was paralytic.

Rabia, just a year back was a school going child with a bag on her little shoulders and was a student of 3rd standard in a Govt. Middle School. But the family burden of domestic works stopped her from studying and snatched from her innocent hands pen and put in them the domestic works of her family. The family which is supposed to be the first guardian of the rights of children. But in Rabia’s case, it became the cause of depriving her from the right to education.

The study was conducted by the BEd trainees during field practice in one of the tribal villages of district Ganderbal Case study research design supplemented with the methods of interview schedule and non-participant observation was used in carrying the investigation.