World tourism day is being celebrated on September 27 every year. Several tourism related functions are being held on this day in Jammu and Kashmir. Because of the efforts at the government and non-government levels the tourism sector saw enormous boom during last several years.

Last year around 1.75 crore tourists visited J&K and this year the authorities are expecting two crore visitors by the end of this year.

Enormous tourist rush is being witnessed during the early months of the year but it later slows down from the middle of the year and then picks up again to some extent in the last months of the year.

Efforts should be made so that the rush remains the same through out the year and there is no drop in the arrival of visitors. The reasons for the decrease in the tourist arrival from the middle of the year must be identified and steps taken to address the causes wherever possible.