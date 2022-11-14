Your conduct matters

At a time when efforts are being made to persuade the Bollywood film industry to resume shooting at the picturesque locations of Kashmir, the incident at Gulmarg can give setback to such efforts.

Those holding important positions at important places must behave with responsibility, and not to unnecessarily create problems for others. They must try to solve the problems of others and not to complicate the problems.

A Bollywood film unit alleged that it had to cancel shooting schedule in Gulmarg after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) and his staff misbehaved with them. While the officer has denied the allegation but he and his staff could have avoided occurrence of such an unpleasant situation.