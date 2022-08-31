Whenever I turn up in your chamber with my truckload of psychic disturbances, you are not a man of dictating things in not more than seconds.

You’re not a teacher wearing a mask too grim to let me get close. You’re a humble soul. A patient listener. One who understands, and one who’s best at recognising the rock bottom I find myself stuck at more often than not.

You’re a gem, not close to becoming a gem. The air that surrounds your chamber soothes me both on the inside and on the outside. Come your chamber’s door in my eyes, and a much-needed relief is all mine.

The moment I step in your chamber, and see you sitting in a chair, it’s as though all my maladies have died, never to take birth again. The moment you speak to me, having listened to me, your words have a healing power, not the other way around.

That’s what you’re.