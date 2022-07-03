Youth, and the future of Kashmir

The pivotal role of youth of Kashmir valley who are afresh with ideas and not ideals, will help in this movement towards a transparent civil society structure which can influence the political administration for the benefit of the society.

It is only through a strong system of representation that democracy works, and it is only through a strong youth representation that the dynamism and vigour of a country be maintained.

It is therefore important to acknowledge the role of civil societies in empowering youth towards strengthening of the democratic system of the Jammu and Kashmir sustainable development.

The solution lies to effectively utilising modern tools in disseminating the belief among youth on their participation and representation in democracy through civil society initiatives. Jammu and Kashmir needs them to resolve most of our problems. Currently Jammu and Kashmir is facing a lot of challenges, and youth are capable of solving them.

They just need to be given a chance to prove themselves. Youth have the power to unite individuals in the various ethnic groups. Racism is an ongoing issue around the world. Individuals are fighting against each other because of the complexion of their skin and the texture of their hair. Religion is another issue, the youths can convince their fellow men to live in peace and love.

All of us are one and we should not allow these little differences to push us away from each other. There also a lot of crime taking place. Women are being killed by their abusive husbands. Homes, businesses, are being broken into. All of this crime and violence needs to stop. The youth once more has the ability to bring about a change in the country.