Youth Clubs: Ambassadors of Peace and Development in J&K

On 22nd January, addressing the UT Administration and District Collectors across the country, while launching the District Good Governance Index, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the significant role being played by Mission Youth to connect with young talent.
He appreciated J&K’s initiative of Youth Clubs terming them trailblazers of democratic awareness at cutting edge level, expansion of public services and offering employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recollecting his previous interaction with Mission Youth volunteers, during a visit to J&K in October 2021, he appealed to the youth for their active participation in development and democracy.
The discourse about youth has always ranged from demographic dividends on one end and lack of opportunities or prevalence of unemployment on the other. On this scale a constructive engagement of youth is a policy ingredient which requires more attention than ever before.
The demographic numbers reduced to individual potentials, opportunity ecosystem and aspiration spectrum at cutting edge level could be some real indicators for youth centric interventions and policies.
Emerging generational gaps owing to knowledge access and technology advancements call for an evolution in our youth policies to harness the demographic dividend we have always been highlighting, before it becomes a liability.
Providing an independent platform to youth for social and developmental contribution in local areas and making them a part of the inclusive welfare planning is the first step in realising their untapped potential.
Mission Youth, a flagship initiative of Jammu and Kashmir Government envisioned as universal response for youth aspirations covering sectors from education and skill to employment, is also pursuing a course of youth involvement in social assimilation, proactive engagement and stronger development framework where youth are to be supported to assume a central leadership role.
A network of Youth Clubs was conceived in furtherance to endeavours of youth involvement in dialogue, development and social response system. More than one lakh youth are to be involved in social service through the Volunteers program of Youth clubs.
The visit of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, earlier, carried a great significance for the Youth Clubs programme as he interacted with and addressed the youth club members across all districts about their potential role as ambassadors of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, offering every support to youth for a meaningful engagement and pragmatic steps for strengthening the social fabric apart from being the agents of change and transparency at local level.
He asked the youth to set ambitious targets in life and access the opportunities being offered. Terming the Youth Clubs as most important of all the initiatives and a great hope for prosperous future of the region he called upon the youth to connect development, education, skills and social engagement opportunities under the multidimensional programme which also offers financial support for entrepreneurship, dedicated foundation for sports skilling and participation, community driven tourism, entertainment and guidance.
The Union Home Minister in his address to the youth expressed a great satisfaction about youth initiative (Mission Youth) coming up to realise the dreams, opening in new horizons of possibilities, enabling an optimistic attitude and involving the youth to be part of the national development.
Appealing to the youth to start small initiatives at local level having maximum impact he called upon them to assess the status of govt schemes’ benefits reaching out to citizens and bring-out gaps to the notice of local authorities for universal coverage.
He asked them to assume leadership roles in the local self government system and lay a strong foundation of transparency.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also heads the Mission Youth as Chairman of Governing Body, while launching the programme across Jammu and Kashmir on 15th August 2021 laid down the roadmap for Youth Clubs and addressed the youth inviting them to be a part of socio-economic development.
The Lt Governor asked the young volunteers to discharge three big responsibilities - helping the present generation to achieve their goals; guiding the young kids and making the elders aware about social schemes. He underlined the fact that Youth has the power & potential to create positive changes in the society which is inclusive and sustainable.
More than 63,000 youth have registered for Youth Clubs in 4500 odd Panchayats and municipal wards in urban areas. Several youth also expressed keen interest through online registration on the portal. The programme envisages bringing more than one lakh youth under the leadership programme and capacity building initiatives.
The Youth Clubs initiative assumes a great significance particularly for the fact that it acts as a bridge between the people and their government at every level with youth playing a central role. The initiative launched around a few months back is now bound for a formal take-off with allocation of Grant-in-Aid for local activities, capacity building training and various opportunities for coverage under self-employment schemes.
The largest volunteerism programme involves members drawn from other organised groups like NGOs, NSS etc and public spirited youth willing to take up challenging leadership roles for visible change as well as transparent socio-economic development.
The initial focus is preparing youth for emergency management, preparedness for COVID-19 containment, community healthcare, educational and welfare initiatives. It ultimately aims at preparing the future generations to lead the country.
Members of youth clubs coming together for various social and developmental initiatives would also instill competitiveness and a positive social behaviour which also encourages the youth to come out of usual comfort zones for meaningful collective contributions. It lays the foundation for strong social fabric and strengthening social values as well.
The broad responsibilities of youth clubs include disseminating information and creating awareness among general masses, especially among remote locations and vulnerable sections of society, combating misinformation and sensitization of communities regarding important social, economic, political matters by interacting with communities and using innovative means, provide assistance to various government agencies/ departments in data gathering and circumstantial assessment, assist local administration to identify vulnerable areas/ population pockets for creating better targeted responses; facilitate effective delivery of basic services to the people of J&K in the times of qualm, natural calamities, pandemics, etc; assist local administration in various problem-mitigation programmes, as per circumstantial demand, work for community mobilisation and targeted response under various government schemes, initiatives, developmental activities and other government functions, act as peer motivators and modulators for various youth engagement programs of Mission Youth.
Every youth club is being provided a grant-in-aid of ` 25,000/- for various social activities while capacity building programmes have been planned in coordination with departments and organisations related to healthcare, disaster management and local self-government to mention a few.
The best performing youth clubs also become eligible for performance grants ranging from ` 50,000 to ` 5,00,000. J&K’s 69% population below 35 years has a role to realise the demographic dividends through meaningful involvement of youth in socio-economic development.
At a crucial juncture in history the local youth have an opportunity to play a decisive role of leadership to strengthen the social fabric and work for the peace and development we all aspire for.
Pertinently, more than 12,000 youth have received self-employment benefits worth ` 252.00 Cr in the last five months however the larger focus remains on providing every opportunity in education, scholarship, skill development, sports, psycho-social counselling, entertainment and employment among other priorities. The convergence of start-up and entrepreneurship schemes is one of the core responsibilities of Mission Youth.
A major challenge ahead is to ensure every system evolves to cater to the youth aspirations and a reciprocal trust between the government and youth for a stronger, peaceful and developed society in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s all about harnessing the quality of human capital for societal welfare.
Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, is Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth J&K and Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.