Youth Clubs: Ambassadors of Peace and Development in J&K

Recollecting his previous interaction with Mission Youth volunteers, during a visit to J&K in October 2021, he appealed to the youth for their active participation in development and democracy.

The discourse about youth has always ranged from demographic dividends on one end and lack of opportunities or prevalence of unemployment on the other. On this scale a constructive engagement of youth is a policy ingredient which requires more attention than ever before.

The demographic numbers reduced to individual potentials, opportunity ecosystem and aspiration spectrum at cutting edge level could be some real indicators for youth centric interventions and policies.

Emerging generational gaps owing to knowledge access and technology advancements call for an evolution in our youth policies to harness the demographic dividend we have always been highlighting, before it becomes a liability.

Providing an independent platform to youth for social and developmental contribution in local areas and making them a part of the inclusive welfare planning is the first step in realising their untapped potential.