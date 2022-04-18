Youth driven policies

The demographic profile tells us that the percentage of youth in our population is significant, and is growing. It means that the policies framed by the government time to time must take into account the needs and aspirations of the youth.
It is this realisation that different schemes are announced by government that are youth oriented.
We often come across initiatives being undertaken in sports to engage youth into activities that address their proclivities.
Not just sports, all the policies that the government formulates about employment are actually aimed at youth. The new education policy also takes care of the emerging trends so that our youth is best equipped to deal with those trends.
Cumulatively the government is always concerned about this segment of the population because it comprises the future of any nation. Besides, the level of energy that marks this stage of life is extraordinary. This energy, if not utilised in a right manner can be a reason for multiple losses.
It can ruin the life of a young person, devastate the family he comes from, and also be a source of nuisance for the society he comes from.
But if the same energy is utilised for a positive end, it can ensure a bright future for an individual, a happy news for the family, and a substantial addition to the society.
In short, if our youth are on the right track, it means a secure future for us as a collectivity. This is the reason that a special eyes needs to be in the service of our youth.
There needs to be an emphasis to save the youth from going astray. We need to have a good infrastructure for sports, also spaces for leisure, so that youth can relax. We need an atmosphere in our educational institutions where our youth imbibe values that go into making a productive life.
We need courses that can address various interests that our youth exhibit in the course of their lives.
We need employment programmes that can absorb youth that pass out from our colleges and universities.
We need to promote business and entrepreneurial programmes that can attract our youth, and engage them into activities that ensure their financial security at a very young age.
It is an all round focus on youth that can ensure a bright future at a collective level.