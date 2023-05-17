Youth have a critical role to play

Youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions on climate change and other global challenges of the 21st century, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing the inaugural session of the Youth-20 (Y20) Consultation on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the University of Kashmir last week.
Young delegates from various G20 countries participated in the conference where LG Sinha said that massive participation in the Y20 Consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensue equity, prosperity and better quality of life for all.
LG Sinha said in the last one year, the J&K government planted more than 15 million trees. “I take pride in the fact that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has increased in the past few years to 55%.”
The G20 is a forum of the world's largest economies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.
It is important to note that Kashmir has been subject to turmoil for several decades. The turmoil in Union Territory has affected the daily lives of the people, including the youth, who have had limited opportunities for education, employment, and economic growth.
In recent years, there have been efforts to address the challenges faced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi has implemented a number of schemes and initiatives aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of the region, including the youth. For instance, the Government launched a special scholarship scheme for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to provide them with opportunities for education and skill development.
The G20 will also recognise the importance of investing in the youth of developing countries to promote sustainable economic growth and development. The G20 Youth Summit is an annual event that brings together young people from G20 countries to discuss issues and propose solutions on a range of topics, including education, employment, and entrepreneurship.
There have been sustainable efforts made by both the Central government and the international community to support the development of youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The G20's focus on investing in the youth of developing countries, including Jammu and Kashmir, is a positive step towards promoting sustainable economic growth and development in the region.
The role of youth is critical in shaping the future of societies and the world. The G20 recognizes the importance of engaging with young people to promote sustainable economic growth, social development, and global governance. The G20 had been emphasising the need for youth participation and engagement in policymaking and decision-making processes.
Further, the G20 recognises that young people face significant challenges, including unemployment, poverty, discrimination, lack of access to education and healthcare, and social exclusion. Therefore, the G20 has identified youth empowerment as a critical priority area, and many G20 member countries have implemented policies and initiatives to support the development and engagement of youth.
In this context, the G20 has established various programs to engage with youth, such as the G20 Youth Summit, which provides a platform for young people from G20 countries to discuss issues of global concern and propose solutions. The G20 also encourages member countries to invest in youth-oriented policies and programs, such as education and training, entrepreneurship, job creation, and social welfare.
In addition, the G20 recognises that the participation and engagement of young people are essential to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth, social development, and global governance. The G20's engagement with youth reflects its commitment to promoting a more equitable and sustainable world for all.
The youth of Jammu and Kashmir can also benefit from international programs and initiatives that promote their development and engagement. For example, international scholarship programs, exchange programs, and youth-oriented initiatives can provide opportunities for education, skill development, and cross-cultural learning.
In conclusion, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have a critical role to play in promoting the development and prosperity of the region. Their engagement and participation are essential to building sustainable peace, prosperity, and social inclusion in the region.
The youth of Jammu and Kashmir can contribute to nation-building by engaging in education and skill development, entrepreneurship, and social and political activism. They can participate in local and national governance structures, advocate for their rights and interests, and work towards building peaceful and inclusive communities.
In addition, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can also contribute to nation-building by promoting social and cultural diversity, preserving Kashmir's Unique heritage and identity, and promoting interfaith and intercultural harmony. They can also work towards promoting economic growth and development, job creation, and environmental sustainability in the region.
The youth of Jammu and Kashmir can also benefit from national programs and initiatives that promote their development and engagement. For instance, the Indian government has launched various schemes and initiatives aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of Kashmir's Youth, such as the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.
G20 & Tourism
For instance, the G20 member countries can support tourism development in Kashmir by providing financial assistance for the development of tourism infrastructure, such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation facilities. The G20 can also provide technical assistance and expertise in developing tourism promotion strategies, such as digital marketing, destination branding, and cultural and heritage tourism development.
The G20 can also promote sustainable tourism development by supporting the development of eco-friendly tourism infrastructure and promoting responsible tourism practices. Sustainable tourism development can help preserve the natural and cultural heritage, promote environmental sustainability, and create job opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
