Youth will lead the world in offering pragmatic solutions on climate change and other global challenges of the 21st century, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing the inaugural session of the Youth-20 (Y20) Consultation on ‘Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life’ at the University of Kashmir last week.

Young delegates from various G20 countries participated in the conference where LG Sinha said that massive participation in the Y20 Consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect of a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and our collective effort to ensue equity, prosperity and better quality of life for all.

LG Sinha said in the last one year, the J&K government planted more than 15 million trees. “I take pride in the fact that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has increased in the past few years to 55%.”

The G20 is a forum of the world's largest economies, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

It is important to note that Kashmir has been subject to turmoil for several decades. The turmoil in Union Territory has affected the daily lives of the people, including the youth, who have had limited opportunities for education, employment, and economic growth.

In recent years, there have been efforts to address the challenges faced by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi has implemented a number of schemes and initiatives aimed at promoting the socio-economic development of the region, including the youth. For instance, the Government launched a special scholarship scheme for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to provide them with opportunities for education and skill development.