Youth Parliament: Empowering Future Leaders!

BY Malik Arif
In contemporary society, politics often suffers from misconceptions and negative perceptions, causing it to be overlooked as a viable profession. To rectify this, it is imperative that educators take on the responsibility of nurturing students to become capable leaders.
By incorporating platforms such as youth parliament or mock parliament activities at the school level, students can gain invaluable insights into the essence of politics. This article explores the significance of youth parliament in shaping future leaders and fostering a deeper understanding of politics among students.
Overcoming Misconceptions:
Misunderstandings surrounding politics often stem from the behaviour and actions of politicians themselves. These misconceptions can deter young minds from considering politics as a legitimate profession. By introducing the concept of youth parliament, educators can dispel these misunderstandings and offer students a clearer perspective on the role and responsibilities of politicians.
Practical Learning:
Youth parliament serves as a practical learning platform where students can actively engage in debates, discussions, and decision-making processes. Through this immersive experience, students develop critical thinking, public speaking, negotiation, and problem-solving skills. They learn the art of diplomacy, collaboration, and compromise, which are vital attributes for effective leadership.
Understanding Democratic Processes:
Youth parliament provides students with a firsthand understanding of democratic processes. They learn about the structure of government, the significance of legislation, and the art of policy-making. This experiential learning enables students to appreciate the complexities of governance and the importance of citizen participation in shaping society.
Encouraging Civic Responsibility:
By participating in a youth parliament, students develop a sense of civic responsibility and become actively involved in the democratic process from an early age. They recognize the power of their voices and the impact they can have on their communities. This cultivates a culture of responsible citizenship, where individuals understand the value of political engagement and actively contribute to the betterment of society.
Fostering Leadership Skills:
Youth parliament nurtures leadership skills among students. It empowers them to take charge, express their opinions, and make informed decisions. By assuming various roles within the youth parliament, such as speaker, debater, or committee member, students experience firsthand the challenges and rewards of leadership. This lays a strong foundation for their future endeavors in politics or any other profession they choose.
Youth parliament serves as a transformative platform for students to learn about politics, dispel misconceptions, and develop critical leadership skills. By incorporating such activities at the school level, educators can nurture a new generation of responsible citizens who understand the importance of political engagement and actively contribute to the development of their communities. By imparting practical knowledge, fostering democratic values, and encouraging civic responsibility, youth parliament plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.
Malik Arif, Lecturer Political Science, School Education Department, J&K . He can be reached at: malikarifku@gmail.com