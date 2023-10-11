Youth Parliament: Empowering Future Leaders!

BY Malik Arif

In contemporary society, politics often suffers from misconceptions and negative perceptions, causing it to be overlooked as a viable profession. To rectify this, it is imperative that educators take on the responsibility of nurturing students to become capable leaders.

By incorporating platforms such as youth parliament or mock parliament activities at the school level, students can gain invaluable insights into the essence of politics. This article explores the significance of youth parliament in shaping future leaders and fostering a deeper understanding of politics among students.

Overcoming Misconceptions:

Misunderstandings surrounding politics often stem from the behaviour and actions of politicians themselves. These misconceptions can deter young minds from considering politics as a legitimate profession. By introducing the concept of youth parliament, educators can dispel these misunderstandings and offer students a clearer perspective on the role and responsibilities of politicians.

Practical Learning:

Youth parliament serves as a practical learning platform where students can actively engage in debates, discussions, and decision-making processes. Through this immersive experience, students develop critical thinking, public speaking, negotiation, and problem-solving skills. They learn the art of diplomacy, collaboration, and compromise, which are vital attributes for effective leadership.