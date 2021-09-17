Yusmarg turned into a trash-bowl

Shabby civil work

Unfortunately during execution of the civil works the landscape architects and environmental engineers are not at all consulted. All the drawings are made and supervised by civil engineers. Shabby pathways made of concrete cement can be seen in Yusmarg. Several constructions have taken place from all the sides of Yusmarg valley. When it comes to maintenance of these bungalows, the respective Govt organisations who own these buildings fail to keep these assets neat and clean. The reason is Govt has no manpower and the part time or casual employees who have been hired by either tourism department or tourism development corporation or even local tourism development authorities are paid very meagre wages and sometimes the wages are also paid to these poor employees after months. There are almost 400 plus casual employees in the tourism department who look after properties of the tourism department and do other work as well but they have not been paid for the last 7 years ?

Scientific report on Yusmarg waste

According to a study published in a reputed journal, Waste Management and Research (WM & R) by Rouf Ahmad Bhat, Rumaisa Nazir and others in 2012, Yusmarg generated more than 100 kgs of solid waste daily during summer months. After almost 10 years the quantity of waste generated has doubled as the tourist inflow has increased manifold. Waste Management and Research is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering the field of waste management. It was established in 1983 and is published by Sage Publications. The 10 year old report says that the collection and transportation of waste was inadequate. The report reads:

“The operator collects transports and disposes of the waste regularly. The waste was found to be collected through traditional hand carts that carry small quantities of waste for temporary storage mostly on the ground in an open place near the forest edge. The lack of proper equipment, manpower and awareness contribute to the poor management of solid wastes. No regular supervision system was observed to be in place “

The report says that one of the biggest threats of solid waste related to the fragile ecosystem is unscientific waste disposal. The report further reads:

“At present, waste is being dumped illegally in the nearby forest, and chokes drains, defaces the roads, and so on. Animals were found littering the waste. Lack of basic amenities resulted in crude disposal of waste. The only treatment applied to the waste was traditional burning in the open forest “

Waste processing machine defunct

Around Rs 40 lakhs were spent by the Govt to procure a magnetic disintegration machine which is supposed to destroy 1 metric ton or more of the non biodegradable waste. The machine was brought to Yusmarg around April 2019 but till date it has not treated even a single kilogram of waste in the area ? The machine is still sealed and during the last 2 ½ years it would have got rusted under the open sky. Imagine what would have been the impact of snow and rainfall on this machine in the last more than 2 years? The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam who is the incharge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yusmarg Development Authority (YDA) has never bothered to get this machine installed ? He must explain his failure to install the machine.