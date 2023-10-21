Zafran: Our own gold

Grown in the fields called zafr’an-zaar, Zafran begins in early July and the flowers bloom by the end of October till early November. People from the villages of Pampore (the heartland of Zafran), Khrew, and Shar villages in the month of October make the fields bewitching.

The delicate Zafran blossoms open their petals only in the morning and usually are plucked on the 3rd day of flowering. While one group collects the flowers, the other separates the precious stigmas from the blossoms which are later tied in small bunches as per grading and then sun dried. After drying, these stigmas shrink to one-fifth of their actual size and their color also deepens. The base of the dried stigmas are then snipped off, leaving only the purest red Kashmiri traditional Zafran in neat bunches. The experience of seeing the Zafran in full bloom on a moonlit night is believed to be totally magical.

Kashmiri Zafran (Kesar) is among the most sought-after spices in the world. The best way to know if the saffron you are using is genuine is to taste it. It should never be sweet, but it should smell like sweet hay. In Kashmir, Zafran is traditionally used as a prized ingredient that is mixed with yogurt and offered to new brides and grooms on their first visit home. It is also used in Wazwan which is the traditional lavish feast of Kashmir.

The spice is also a culinary star used by Kashmiris for stews, broths and with fruit sherbets, as well as in milk to break the fast in holy month of Ramdhan. However, every one’s favorite remains the Zafran Kahwa, saffron infused traditional green tea of Kashmir.