Zakat as an obligation

Zakat is vital from an economic point of view. Here well off people are asked to pay Zakat as a token of submission and an acknowledgement of gratitude to Allah for His blessings on wealthy people.

It reminds Muslims of the fact that whatever wealth they possess is due to the blessings of Allah and as such it is to be spent according to his commands. Zakat functions as a social security for all those who have enough money.

The amount of wealth which makes one liable for Zakat is called Nisaab. There are eight categories of deserving people who can receive Zakat, as the Quran has mentioned, like the poor, the destitute (needy), those unable to pay their debt or travellers who cannot afford to return home.