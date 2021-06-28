Edu institutions to remain closed till July 15

Srinagar, June 27: The government Sunday ordered that all universities, colleges, skill training institutes, schools and coaching centres would remain closed in J&K till July 15.

An order issued by the Disaster Management Authority said that keeping the present Covid-19 situation in view, it had been decided that all universities, colleges, skill training institutes, schools and coaching centres would remain closed in J&K till July 15.

"All schools and coaching centres in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to students of all classes till July 15," reads an order.

“All universities, colleges and technical and skill development institutions in J&K will remain closed for imparting on-campus and in person education to the students till July 15, 2021 except for the courses and programmes that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship. Teaching in all these institutions will be in on-line mode," it read.

There would be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air.

However they would have to compulsorily undergo a Covid-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the government of J&K.

The protocol for management of Covid positive persons would be followed for all positive cases.

The travelers carrying valid and verifiable negative rt-PCR report of 48 hours prior from a recognised testing facility would be permitted to enter without having to undergo a re-test at the entry point.

The order said that it was observed that compared to the previous week, while significant improvement had been made by eight districts in respect of the various parameters, there was a need for further improvement in the interest of public health in all districts. "Besides, some districts need intense efforts to reach desired levels. As such, there is a need to continue with existing Covid-19 containment measures in these districts," the order said.