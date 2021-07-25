Education department completes transfer of lecturers under ATD-2021

The school education department has completed the transfer and posting of all the lecturers under Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) 2021.

In the wake of this, the administrative department has instructed the director education Kashmir and Jammu division to ensure that the transfer orders are implemented on ground without any fail.

“It is impressed upon Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that all transfer orders of lecturers are implemented in letter and spirit by July 31. All lecturers under transfer shall be individually liable to join their new destination. Any deviation will invite serious action under rules,” the order reads.

“In order to avoid applicants at various unnecessarily visits of levels, no transfer at any level for application will be entertained for further consideration of transfers,” it reads.

The lecturers who want to apply for the transfers have been assured that their grievances will be entertained in next ATD-2022 with their available suitable choice.

Notably, the department was continuously receiving representations from employees for transfer and posting. In order to streamline the process in a smooth way, the department ordered to reshuffle the staff as per their cadre in ATD-2021.