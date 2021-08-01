Education Investment Policy: Does it still exist?

While bragging about the new EIP, the government had discredited the existing educational institutions in J&K saying that the colleges and the universities in J&K were lagging behind in providing all-round development and exposure to the students.

The government had stated that the youth in J&K were looking at Colleges and universities outside because the higher education institutes in other states and UTs have better quality of education as compared to the institutes here.

The statement was made months after the J&K administration established 50 new government degree colleges besides having existing 96 degree colleges in J&K.

The government with its statements had raised hopes of the new investment policy but the claims are yet to see a practical shape on ground.

Apparently, the EIP has taken a back seat after the government ordered a reshuffle in the school education and higher education department. It gave an impression that the EIP was not a policy decision but a personal decision of the administrative secretaries heading the school and higher education department.

Under the new Education Investment Policy (EIP), the J&K government had stated that it endeavors to make J&K a quality education hub and is poised to invite private players of national and international repute for setting up centres of excellence and educational institutes in various academic and professional streams.

Despite making tall claims, the government failed to take it forward to the implementation part. Various stakeholders had submitted their proposals to the government for setting up the private colleges or universities but the proposals are gathering dust in the official corridors.

There was another aspect of the policy that the government wanted outside investors, national or international, to invest in J&K by setting up their institutes. But after a passage of more than a year, there has been no progress in the policy which has disappointed the stakeholders in J&K.

While the J&K government was making tall claims of establishing new private universities in J&K under EIP, it had forgotten that the proposals submitted by the local investors for setting up private colleges were gathering dust in the civil secretariat.

The local investors have already applied to the government for establishment of colleges or universities in J&K, but there has never been a worthwhile response. The local investors had not demanded any incentives in terms of land or other facilities but had sought government nod to set up the facility here.

Coming to EIP, the government had claimed to restore the educational ecosystem in the UT and to enhance educational infrastructure so that the students do not move outside for studies.

The statement was made at a time when the government miserably failed to fix the infrastructural gaps in existing schools and colleges, despite availability of funds.

At present we have dozens of degree colleges which do not have laboratories, but offer admission in science subjects at undergraduate level. We have schools without proper classrooms for students. Even the new degree colleges which were announced with much fanfare were started in the buildings of primary and middle schools.

The government claims to do handholding throughout the process, including smart schools and campuses, residential schools and colleges, technical education institutes, private colleges and universities in J&K under EIP.