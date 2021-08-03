Enforcement teams recover Rs 54,000 fine from violators in Ramban

Ramban, Aug 3: To implement Covid protocol across Ramban, the enforcement teams Tuesday fined scores of violators for roaming without wearing facemasks and not maintaining physical distance.

During the inspection in their respective jurisdictions, the enforcement teams recovered a fine of Rs 54,600, taking the total amount fined since 1 April 2021 to Rs 38,04,750.

The enforcement officers urged the people to wear facemasks and maintain physical distance besides taking Covid vaccination doses at their nearest Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

District Immunisation Officer, Ramban, Dr Suresh said that as many as 1514 persons were administered first and second Covid vaccine doses across Ramban district on Tuesday.

As per the daily bulletin issued by the Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr Muhammad FareedBhat, the Health department collected 1430 samples including 279 RT-PCR and 1151 RAT samples besides administering Covid vaccine to 1514 persons at the dedicated CVCs in the district.