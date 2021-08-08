English translation of Myean Kath released

Srinagar, Aug 8: English translation of Myean Kath-a Kashmiri Women’s struggle for empowerment (1925-2008) authored by renowned educationist late Shamla Mufti was released in a function here at Government College for Women MA Road.

Chief guest of the function was Prof GR Malik and Guest of honour was Prof MZ Azurdah. The book has been reviewed by DrSyedaAfshana and translated by Prof ShafiShauq. It has been edited by noted pediatrician and son of the author, DrAltaf Hussain.

“The book is our collective story which provides roots to the future generations. Women should strive ceaselessly for reclaiming their rightful place within and outside home. At the same time I urge them to avoid letting the pendulum swing the wrong way lest they lose their grounding and their glorious heritage,” DrAltaf said.

“My mother sought and achieved empowerment through their intellect, hard work, amazing patience and indomitable will to succeed, all in tune with the precepts of our great religion. Her untiring struggle for women’s empowerment has inspired generations. I reckon this as an abiding legacy,” he added.