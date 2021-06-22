Ensure all arrangements are in place prior to live Darshan of Aarti from holy cave: DC Gbl

Ganderbal, June 22: In view of the visit of higher authorities to Holy Cave to inspect the arrangements for live Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna today chaired a meeting to finalize the Arrangements via Baltal route for the same.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding the arrangements put in place like electricity, water supply, dumping of essential commodities and firewood, medical facilities, Public address system, mobile connectivity and other related arrangements at holy cave and en-route.

The DC said that though the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is cancelled for this year however, all the traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice and in this regard higher authorities are visiting holy cave on 24 June.

She maintained that all arrangements are to be put in place well on time as several dignitaries would be visiting the holy cave to perform Aarti.

Pertinently the devotees would be enabled to attend to morning and evening Aarti in online mode from 28 this month that would help them to pay their obeisance at their homes.

The DC exhorted upon all the line departments that all arrangements should be put in place before the 24 June besides all service providers shall be vaccinated.

The Meeting was attended by ADDC, SSP, ADC ACR, SDM Kangan Executive Engineers of various engineering wings and other district and sectoral officers.