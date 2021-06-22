‘Ensured beds, oxygen for every patient’

4. Oxygen capacity increased in April and May but high-flow is still a problem in most districts? What is happening on that front?

AD: It started in August last year when 82 oxygen plants were sanctioned for us. Of these, 43 have been made functional, many at district level. It increased our capacity to 53000 liters per minute from 15000 liters - 350 percent increase. We are in the process of installing and making the rest of the oxygen plants functional to augment infrastructure at all levels.

Only late last week, GoI sanctioned 32 more oxygen generation plants for us and work will soon start on these. We are also setting up oxygen generation plants in sub-district hospitals and primary health centers with World bank assistance. We will have 30 oxygen plants, 15 each for Jammu and Kashmir divisions. All of this sums up to 144 oxygen generation plants in the UT. Not all of this is in big hospitals. A number of peripheral hospitals, district level and lower, and new GMC have been included and their oxygen capacity is witnessing a major boost.

5. Much in the pipeline, what is the timeline for completion?

AD: Many of these are under progress and by August, we hope to see a majority of these up and running.

6. Before the third wave is projected to hit?

AD: Let us hope we don’t have the Third Wave.

7. ICUs have a limited role but there are none for COVID out of Srinagar. Any plans on this?

AD: The Action Plan submitted by the Apex Committee on Third Wave preparation has recommended that ICU beds be increased in medical college hospitals. If we are able to get financial support, we would want to have more ICU beds in these Institutions. We have already proposed to GoI and the State Government and we are hopeful to get a sanction on these soon.

8. A ventilator is nothing without manpower and manpower is scarce to come by. Has J&K overcome any shortage in this regard?

AD: We have two strategies to improve our manpower scenario – train the existing human resource for delivering critical care and recruit, wherever necessary. We have issued an order to all the medical colleges in J&K, directorates of health and others to identify and send us a list of people who we will get trained in intensive and critical care. These will be trained in GMC Srinagar and Jammu, SKIMS Soura and probably outside too if necessary. We have also recruited manpower to work in ICU settings at our two new DRDO hospitals – Anesthesia Assistants, Lab Technicians, Nurses, Paramedical staff, X-ray technicians and other categories. Recruitment will continue and will be need based.

9. Healthcare has been suspended for all other patients except COVID. Any chance it will be resumed soon?

AD: We understand the significance of resuming non-COVID activities as soon as possible. We have started OPDs in GMC Jammu recently, in GMC Srinagar too OPDs will restart soon in a phased manner. We are working closely to get our designated hospitals resume non-covid activities and equipping the DRDO hospitals to cater to the requirements of the pandemic, as much as they can. Right now, the patient load has decreased so we can do that.

10. Third Wave is being feared for its perceived magnitude. What is our preparation?

AD: The Third Wave Committee that has been having consultation with specialists from all the relevant fields on better preparation for third wave has been very strongly recommending that we are able to identify variants early. This is possible if we start Genome sequencing here and we are exploring the possibilities on this front. It is also important, as per the Committee, that we have a better and more vigorous surveillance to pick up early trends. We also need to ramp up our ICU capacity and as I said, it is underway. We are also improving our Ambulance Services and making Mobile Testing possible for far-flung areas.