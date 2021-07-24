Erratic power supply adds to summer woes in Kulgam: NC

Srinagar, July 24: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday expressed concern over the erratic power supply in Kulgam, saying the long outages have rendered hot and scorching summer hotter.

According to a statement issued here, “while expressing concern over the long electricity outages in Kulgam, Party Spokesperson Imran Nabi said the predicaments suffered by the people due to sweltering temperatures have been compounded by the prolonged outages across the South Kashmir’s District Kulgam.”

“Let alone the forlorn and outlying hamlets, the main town is facing long black outs. The elderly, sick and expecting mothers are particularly at the receiving end of the government apathy. The claims of administration on ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the district have fallen flat. Recurrent outages are also disrupting water supply in many areas of the district,” he said.

“He impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers, who he said have been left to fend for themselves,” it said.