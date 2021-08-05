Explosion near Jamia Masjid, no casualty

Srinagar, Aug 5: An explosion took place near the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here Thursday, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

They said the explosion, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), took place around noon.

The security personnel deployed in the area fired some shots in the air after the explosion, they said.

In another incident, militants hurled a grenade at a security forces party in Mehjoor Nagar area of the city on Thursday, police said.

No damage was reported, they said.

At about 19:55 pm, the militants in an auto-rickshaw hurled the grenade upon the security forces party which exploded on the roadside, a police official added.