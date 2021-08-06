Farooq Abdullah greets people on Urs observance of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA)

Srinagar, Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday greeted people on the annual Urs observance of Ameer UlMomineenHazrat Umar Farooq (RA).

According to a statement issued here, in his message Party President said that Hazrat Umar (RA) followed in the footsteps of our beloved Prophet of Islam (SAW), by following his example and by upholding his traditions. “He was one of the four rightly guided Caliphs; even today he continues to be a role model for strength, justice, love, compassion, and mercy. A capable administrator, stern towards offenders and himself ascetic to core, he was universally respected for his justice and authority. His role in shaping the early Islamic community is widely acknowledged.”

Farooq said that Hazrat Umar (RA) professed outstanding virtues which if imbued by our youth can go a long way in guiding them towards right path. “On this auspicious day, I pray to Almighty to salvage the humanity from the biggest ever public health nightmare that the world is confronting at present in the shape of COVID-19. I also pray to Almighty to increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in the world in general and J&K in particular. Observing such days gives our youth a chance to refurbish their knowledge and get acquainted with the great Sahaba (RA) like Hazrat Ameer UlMomineen Umar Farooq (RA)," he said.

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar has asked the divisional administration Kashmir to ensure all facilities to devotees at all major shrines particularly Asar-e ShariefHazratbal; ShehriKalashpura; Kabamarg, Dooru; AahemShariefBandipura;Jinab Sahib, Soura.