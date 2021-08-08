Farooq condoles demise

Srinagar, Aug 8: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed profound grief over the demise of Former Chief Engineer of PDD Sheikh Fazlul Haq.

According to a statement issued here, in his condolence message, Farooq prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss. The duo also expressed solidarity with the bereaved at this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani have also expressed grief over the demise of Sheikh Fazlul Haq Sahib, and prayed for peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved.