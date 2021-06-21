Farooq congratulates Iran’s President elect Ebrahim Raisi

Srinagar, June 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday greeted Ebrahim Raisi on his landslide victory in the presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a statement, Dr Farooq said, “I congratulate President elect Ebrahim Raisi on his big win and hope that his stint as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase the bonds of friendship and partnership between India and Iran. Kashmir, once known as little Iran, also looks forward to the new incumbent’s tenure with optimism, looking forward to greater than before fraternal ties with the people of Iran,” he said adding, “We in Kashmir, owing to our glorious ties with Iran in terms of culture, and traditions particularly look forward to increased fraternal ties with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”