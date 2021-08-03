Farooq nominates 15 functionaries of YNC Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday nominated 15 members to the Provincial Committee of J&K Youth National Conference, Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, “those who were nominated to the committee include Salman Ali Sagar, Younis Mubarak Gul, Irfan Zehgeer, Abid Majeed Wani, Nasir Ahmed Ganaie, Imran Pandith, Hanan Hasan Qazi, Musharaf Peerzada, Shahid Kitab, Tanveer Ahmed Bhat, Kaisar Ahmed Ganaie, Zahid Mughal, Tahir Zaman Shah, Javid Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Saleem Parray.”

“Among others the Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Add. General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Spokesperson Imran Nabi have felicitated the appointees with a view that they will work with renewed vigor towards making the party stronger at grass root level,” it further said.