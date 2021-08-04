Farooq, Omar felicitate 10th class CBSE pass-outs

Srinagar, Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the students, who qualified 10th class (CBSE).

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “I Congratulate the students and pray that the student fraternity conquers many more summits in their life and live a successful, prosperous life.”

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while congratulating all the successful students said he appreciated the consistent efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and parents in these trying times. “I congratulate the successful candidates. I hope that they will keep up with the hard work,” he said.