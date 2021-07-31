Farooq, Omar felicitate 12th class CBSE qualifiers

Srinagar, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended warm felicitations to the students, who qualified 12th class Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), whose results were declared yesterday.

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “Conquering exams is just the beginning. I pray that the student fraternity of our state conquers many more summits in their life. I congratulate the students on their achievement,” he said.

Party Vice President while congratulating all the successful students said he appreciated the consistent efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and parents that have made it possible. “I congratulate the successful candidates. I hope that they will keep up with the hard work,” he said.