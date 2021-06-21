Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs of Hazrat Shah Farid Ud Din Baghdadi (RA)

Srinagar, June 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday greeted the people on the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Shah Mohammad Farid Ud Din Baghdadi (RA).

According to a statement, Dr Farooq said the Chenab region has traditionally been a place where spiritualism has dominated the discourse and knitted people of different faiths together. “Hazrat Shah Mohammed Farid-Ud-Din Baghdadi (RA); the revered saint propagated Islam and value based education among the people of all religions, castes and creeds,” he said, “On the Urs observance, I greet people, hoping the day increases the prospects of peace, communal harmony and prosperity in the Chenab region and JK in general.”

Omar Abdullah in his message greeted the people and prayed for the everlasting peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir. “I greet the people, hoping the day increases the bonds of brotherhood, and amity in J&K,” he said.