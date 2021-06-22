Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Aga Syed Yousuf Al Safvi Al Moosvi

Srinagar, June 22: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Aga Syed Yousuf Al Safvi Al Moosvi on his 39th death anniversary.

According to a statement issued here, the duo said the contribution of late Aga Sahib in acquainting masses with various streams of Islamic knowledge is unparalleled. They said that Aga Sahib was an epitome of piousness, devoutness and faith. The duo while paying tributes to the great Islamic Scholar, prayed to Almighty to elevate his stations in Jannat.

Among others General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Party’s Additional General secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Party’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi; Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and others also paid tributes to Aga Syed Moosvi Al Safvi.