FCIK hails appointment of Tazayun Mukhtar

Srinagar, June 21: Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today welcomed the appointment of Tazayun Mukhtar as Joint Director Industries & Commerce and hold the post of Director Industries & Commerce.

In a statement, FCIK President Shahid Kamili said that her appointment will help Industry to get redressal of the issues on faster pace as she is already from the same department and has in depth knowledge of problems faced by unit holders at grass root level. Kamili said that industry is very hopeful of her continued support to industry and FCIK assures her all support for the important position to improve the Industrial Sector.