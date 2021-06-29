FHRAI requests food safety regulator FSSAI to extend deadline for implementing new rules

New Delhi, Jun 28: The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Monday said it has made a representation to food safety regulator FSSAI to extend the deadline for mentioning FSSAI License number on bills given by food business operators.

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated Food Business Operators (FBOs) to mention FSSAI license or registration number on cash receipts or purchase invoice with effect from October 1 this year. FHRAI said that it is in favour of the FSSAI''s latest order.

However, it has requested the regulator to take into consideration the COVID-hit industry''s on-going crisis and the additional expense burden that businesses would have to incur to implement new systems, including the printing of new receipts, invoices, bills, cash memos and updating of the software.

"FHRAI appreciates the FSSAI''s endeavour to set up a robust customer grievance system in the country. This will also improve the overall awareness of the FSSAI and its underlying objectives of creating a safe and hygienic ecosystem for FBOs," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

While this is a great initiative, he said it has to be taken into account that at present, tourism and hospitality is the most impacted sector by the COVID pandemic. ”During such times of deep crisis, the implementation of this order would entail a lot of additional expenses on businesses... Hence, we request the FSSAI to extend the timeline for implementation of the order until such time that some normalcy returns to the sector," Kohli said.