Financial reforms showing impact on the ground: LG

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday released an e-book consisting of pictorial compendium of 9514 projects worth Rs 3900 crore completed in J&K under various J&K sector schemes during 2020-21.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the e-book is available for public viewing on the official website of the Finance department www.jakfinance.nic.in under the head 'Publications'.

It is a visual glimpse of the progress made in various sectors of the economy and provides basic information about the projects completed.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG observed that financial reforms and interventions initiated by the Finance department were now showing impact on the ground.

Of the total projects, 6167 projects have been completed within one year, which itself is an example of transparent and speedy implementation on the ground, he said.

The pictorial compendium would act as an inspiration for the executing agencies for timely completion of the projects with all quality parameters in place, the LG said.

"We are putting every government work into public domain to bring about greater accountability and transparency in the work culture in J&K, besides ensuring that the money was spent as per the developmental needs of the people. More reforms are underway which will help to further fine-tune the developmental strategy and give an impetus to the efforts of the government," he said.

The LG said that proper documentation of development projects with photographic evidence with geo-coordinates was an effort towards enhancing transparency and accountability in the execution of works.

"J&K has achieved an unprecedented level of transparency in the financial management through a host of financial reforms and interventions made by the government which include the activity-wise online release of funds through Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS); Enabling Monitoring and Public Overview of Works Being Executed and Resources for meaningful Transparency (EMPOWERMENT) web portal whereby the details of projects and related expenses are put in the public domain, making administrative and technical approvals, e-tendering, geo-tagged photographs mandatory for payments; online billing through 'JK Payment System'; streamlining of GST; e-stamping; e-GRAS; digital payments; implementation of GeM; publication of important manuals relating to Budget and Audit, Back to Village and My Town My Pride initiatives and 100 percent physical verification of projects," he said.