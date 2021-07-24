First All India Media Common Entrance Test to be held on Aug 14

Kolkata, July 24: In a unique initiative the country's first-ever national level common entrance exam for media studies across universities will be held online on Saturday, August 14. The test is being guided by the recently set up Global Media Education Council (GMEC).

The AIMCET (All India Media Common Entrance Test) offers admission to the undergraduate Journalism, Mass Communication, and other media courses in various partnering Universities across the country for the current academic year and in the next academic year it will include the post-graduate media programs as well.

To maintain the right balance between theory and practice in media syllabi and help develop employability in today's time, the Global Media Education Council (GMEC), a media body of educators and senior professionals has been set up earlier in 2021.

The test is organized by one of the leading educational news portals, Edinbox.com, for over 30 universities across the country including MUIT Noida, Adamas University Kolkata, Uttaranchal University Dehradun, JagranLakeCity University Bhopal, Ajeenkya DY Patil University Pune, Mody University Rajasthan among several others.

The test involving five sections will be of total 100 marks consisting 100 objective-type questions and has to be completed in 120 minutes, which can open doors to many universities. The last date to apply for AIMCET examination 2021 is August 12, 2021. Interested students can look up AIMCET website (www.aimcet.in) for more information and apply for the test.

Talking about the objectives, Prof K.G Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (Bhopal) and President of GMEC, said, "AIMCET is a good endeavour for upgrading the standards of media education. Global Media Education Council is a guiding force for it, and not commercially involved. GMEC is planning to bring a 75 days online event bringing the best media educators of India and the world soon to contribute to the learning of media and communication ahead."

"AIMCET is the first national level test of its kind for the media and communication domain. We have such tests for law, medical, engineering and management, not for media till 2020," stated Prof Ujjwal Chowdhury - Pro Vice Chancellor, PR and Media, Adamas University, Kolkata, and Secretary of GMEC.

Though the role of web led media has come to the forefront during the Covid-19 Pandemic, media education still follows the past and conventional methods, approaches and tools in their learning systems. Thus, it is urgently needed to upgrade our education system to suit the post pandemic circumstances in the fields of journalism, brand communication or entertainment. Therefore, newer modes of media and communication should be introduced and nurtured.