First census of nomads starts at Shopian

Shopian, June 28: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya Monday kick started the first census of nomads in the district from Sirmal here by interacting with the nomads so that the survey teams would facilitate them in every respect by reaching at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, the DC assured the nomads of providing ration to them.

Earlier, Chief Planning Officer, Shopian, Khursheed Ahmed Khatana held a training programme of census incharge officers of the district to discuss the preparations for conducting census of nomads for the first time in the district here.

Chief Education Officer, Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed, District Statistics and Evaluation Officer and all other concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the concerned were impressed upon to work with utmost dedication and reach out to the nomads at their doorsteps and get updated information about all nomads of the district well on time.

The meeting was informed that the district census cell was in place in the district whereas the central monitoring and management unit was being established.

The meeting also discussed methodology, code directory, responsibilities of district census cell, designation of staff, publicity of the census process among other preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Planning Officer stressed on the importance of sincere execution of the exercise on the part of the census officials and wholehearted participation and provision of accurate information on the part of the citizens and also impressed for submitting the complete data update within 15 days.

The census is not just an exercise of head count but it also provides invaluable socio-economic data which forms a credible basis for informed policy formulation, he said.

He said that the changing demographics and socio-economic parameters reflected by the census helps in reformulation of the country’s plans for economic development.