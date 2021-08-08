Flag hoisting ceremony held at SK Cricket stadium

Srinagar, Aug 8: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) held flag hoisting ceremony at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Sunday.

In the ceremony the JKCA sub-committee and Cricket Advisory Comittee (CAC) members hoisted Indian National Flag, BCCI and JKCA flags at SK Stadium Sonwar.

Sub-Comittee members Brig. Anil Gupta, Advocate Sunil Sethi, Mithun Manhas were joined by CAC member Abdul Qayoom Bagaw in the ceremony.

JKCA official said that flag hoisting ceremony was also held in Jammu and now in Srinagar. "It is normal procedure followed in all stadiums owned by BCCI and its State units. Three flags are hoisted at every facility. As part of that process Indian National flag, BCCI and JKCA flags were hoisted in SK Stadium," JKCA official said.

The official further said that the Sub-Comittee as part of its mandate and process of bringing JKCA back in order held meetings with cricket clubs and a district officials. The committee members also held meeting with J&K Bank Chairmain.