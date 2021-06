Jammu, June 27: Jammu Airport authorities stated that flight operations were normal at Jammu airport today. “Only two flights namely G8 185 and SG 963 were cancelled today due to operational reasons,” they said.

Responding to media queries about the impact of the twin explosions inside the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on the flight operations, they maintained that all flights, except two, scheduled for the day operated as per schedule.