Forest Deptt seeks verified list of 150 encroachers on forest land in J&K

Jammu, Aug 7: The Forest department has sought division-wise details of 150 verified largest encroachers of forest land in Jammu and Kashmir before going ahead with its eviction plans.

A senior official said that the list of 150 largest encroachers would be verified from the field staff and the list would be submitted in the department within a stipulated time frame.

“This list was prepared on the basis of information in September 2020. However, the list of encroachers needs verification to ascertain the actual area of encroachment. Therefore, the field verification report was sought by the Forest department,” the official said.

He said that the eviction was an on-going process.

“We will disclose the list of 100 encroachers to the court,” the official said.

He said that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K had already directed for division-wise classification of all encroachers on the forest land like the encroachment cases wherein the claims under the Forest Right Act were being received, the encroachment falling under 150 largest encroachers, and action taken against such encroachers.

“It includes the list of encroached prime forest land and progress of eviction, the other encroached forest land which is free from all encumbrances and progress of eviction as on 31 July 2021, and sub-judice cases on encroachment of forest land before different courts,” the official said quoting directions from the Forest department higher-ups with regard to the information it sought.

“Based on fresh information, a fresh affidavit will be filed before the next date of hearing on 17 August 2021 and the government is also apprised accordingly,” the official said.