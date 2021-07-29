Former MLCs, delegation of GurjarDesh Charitable Trust call on LG Sinha

Jammu, July 29: Former MLCs Chaudhary Vikram Randhawa, SurinderChoudhary, and a delegation of GurjarDesh Charitable Trust Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

Randhawa briefed the Lt Governor about the high rates of mining of minor minerals for the general public.

He suggested separating raw material from finished mineral products, which would reduce the rates of minerals substantially, benefitting the general public.

Similarly, Choudhary briefed the Lt Governor about various issues of border area residents and Pahari community. The Lt Governor assured the former MLCs of appropriate action on the issues briefed by them.

Meanwhile, a delegation of GurjarDesh Charitable Trust led by its Chairman, Shah Muhammad Chowdhary also met the Lt Governor and apprised him of various concerning issues of the nomadic communities of J&K.

The issues included complete implementation of Forest Rights Act, tribal hostels in all districts, promotion of traditional tribal games, strengthening of mobile schools, hassle-free movement of tribals besides others.

The Lt Governor while listening to the members of the delegation assured them that the J&K government is steadfastly working on all fronts for the development and welfare of nomadic communities of J&K.

He said that all their suggestions and points would be given due consideration by the concerned authorities.

He impressed upon the visiting representatives to continue their public welfare endeavours in the service of the people of J&K.