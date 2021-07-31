Fresh rainfall affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, July 31: Moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts on Saturday affected normal life although there was no loss of human lives or property.

As per the details available with Greater Kashmir, majority of the areas in twin districts Saturday morning and afternoon received moderate to heavy rainfall.

In low lying areas of Rajouri district, moderate rainfall was received on Saturday morning and afternoon whereas in some upper reaches like in areas of Thana Mandi, Kandi, Manjakote, moderate to heavy rainfall continued for around two hours on Saturday noon.

In Poonch district, many areas also received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Officials said that no report of any loss of human lives or any major loss of property due to rainfall on Saturday had been received so far.

However, they said that in Rajouri and Poonch districts, there were confirmed reports of damage to a few structures.

Meanwhile, Police in Rajouri district issued a fresh weather advisory asking people to stay away from water bodies as well as slide-prone areas.