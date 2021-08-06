Friday prayers resume at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Aug 6: The Friday group prayer resumed today at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar after remaining suspended for around 15 weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID19.

Besides social distancing, other COVID19 safety guidelines including mask wearing were strictly followed during the prayers.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid on Wednesday had announced that Friday prayers would be offered this week at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Downtown Srinagar as the number of COVID19 cases has significantly come down.

In this regard, extensive cleaning of the central grand Masjid was carried out earlier in which employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated.

The Jamia Masjid Srinagar had been closed for Friday prayers and worship for a long time in view of restrictions and COVID19 pandemic.

The decision to close the Masjid was taken by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid while upholding the views of Shariah experts and following the guidelines issued by the medical bodies regarding the COVID19 second wave.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid member said that for the convenience of devotees, the management has put in place all the SOPs and other preventive measures including providing free masks and keeping the sanitizers inside the grand Masjid and putting up posters of guidelines to be followed.

He said that adherence to social distancing and other relevant COVID19 safety guidelines was “most important” for each devotee coming to offer prayers at Masjid.

As soon as the call for prayers (Azan) was given, people started rushing towards the Jamia Masjid and with extreme devotion and humbleness began kissing the doors and wooden columns of the grand Masjid. It was a scene filled with emotions and rejuvenated the faith of the believers.

The historic Jamia Masjid was constructed by Sultan Sikandar, father of Zainul Aabideen popularly known as Budshah between 1389-1420.

In this 600 year old Masjid, the Mirwaizeen have been giving sermons since centuries invoking the message of Islam, calling for human welfare, love, harmony, brotherhood and unity.

Meanwhile, the Friday prayers were also held at all Wakf Board affiliated shrines and Masjids today. The group prayers had resumed at Wakf Board affiliated shrines and Masjids past week.