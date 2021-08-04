Friday prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid this week: Auqaf

Srinagar, Aug 4: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid on Wednesday announced that Friday prayers will be offered this week at the historic Jamia Masjid in Downtown Srinagar as the number of COVID19 cases has significantly come down.

In this regard, the extensive cleaning of the central grand Masjid was carried out today in which the employees and staff of the Auqaf actively participated.

The Jamia Masjid Srinagar had been closed for Friday prayers and worship for a long time in view of restrictions and COVID19 pandemic.

The decision to close the Masjid was taken by Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid while upholding the views of Shariah experts and following the guidelines issued by the medical bodies regarding the COVID19 second wave.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Secretary Altaf Ahmad said that for the convenience of those coming for prayers, management has put in place all the SOPs and other preventive measures including providing free masks and keeping the sanitisers inside the grand Masjid and putting up posters of guidelines to be followed.

He said that adherence to social distancing and other relevant COVID19 safety guidelines are important for each devotee coming to offer prayers at Masjid.

After the first wave of COVID19, the Jamia Masjid was reopened for people on 18 August 2020. At that time, as soon as the call for prayers (Azaan) was given, people started rushing towards the Jamia Masjid and with extreme devotion and humbleness began kissing the doors and wooden columns of the grand Masjid. It was a scene filled with emotions and rejuvenated the faith of the believers.

However, the Masjid was again temporarily closed as a precautionary and preventive measure after J&K witnessed a surge in COVID19 cases.

The historic Jamia Masjid was constructed by Sultan Sikandar, father of Zainul Aabideen popularly known as Budshah between 1389-1420.

The Mirwaizeen have been giving sermons at the Jamia Masjid since centuries invoking the message of Islam, calling for human welfare, love, harmony, brotherhood and unity.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman-e-Auqaf, in a statement said that Friday prayers will be offered on coming Friday at the central Masjid in Nowhatta area as the “Covid positive cases have slowed down and Friday prayers are now being offered in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.”

However, it clarified that as per the guidelines of medical experts, the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to COVID SOPs during the Friday and daily prayers.