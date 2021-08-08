From personality development to cyber security, early seeker comes with a platform for younger generation

Two Boys from north Kashmir’ Baramulla town have come up with a platform- Early Seeker, for the youngsters with a variety of courses ranging from cyber security to personality development.

The initiative has been taken by Sahil Maknoo and Taha, both in their early 20s in collaboration with Techniche- an IIT Guwahati bred platform which recognizes Early Seeker as its brand partner.

Each certificate provided to the learners after the completion of any course would be sealed and authorized by Techniche itself.

Early Seeker, also identified as an e-learning platform, is one of the newest learning spaces for students seeking interest in numerous fields and domains.

“The goal of Early Seeker is to introduce students to a variety of career dynamics and make them explore unknown territories right from their academic years,” Sahil Maknoo told Greater Kashmir.

Sahil maknoo has finished his management studies from Bangalore and belongs to a business family. Sahil intends to do something for the youth in terms of education and believes in changing the old benchmarks which have been set in our educational system. Sahil is into fitness and looks forward to promoting the importance of physical and mental health and career counseling for the youngsters.

His co-founder, Taha has finished his BBA from T john college Bangalore.

“We observed that the students of the present age group are doing tremendously well in academics. But there are certain areas where they are lagging behind. One of the major concerns is they lack personality development,” Maknoo said.

Maknoo believes that the world around is changing remarkably and influencing all sectors around, particularly the education sector.

“For this reason, Early Seeker is the latest addition to the e-learning industry, offering some of the most distinct skill sets in the form of courses to our learners,” he said.

During the last few months, Early Seeker enrolled dozens of students for different courses. The students were provided with e-learning material and other relevant stuff for the course.

Early seeker has introduced six diverse and exciting courses for the learners which include Cyber Security, Business Administration and Analytics, Python Programming, Logical Reasoning,Journalism and Mass Media and Personality Development

“We are enthusiasts of modern education and believe that learning should be made fun and interactive. With these courses, we believe that not only would we be preparing students for distinct fields, but also make them explore such learning areas that they weren’t prepared to enter before,” Sahil said.

He said the available courses help the learners to get ready and out stand these fields even when they are no longer associated with the platform.

“After the completion of any course at Early Seeker, a student would be equipped with the most in-demand skill set for that particular course. He will be completely familiarized with the core concepts of the course they have enrolled in,” he said.

Also, the student after completing the course will be able to set a foothold in their preferable fields and explore it on their own. Also, it will help the student to understand all the career prospects of the respective fields and be able to devise a course of action for the future.

“The student will be able to understand further advanced knowledge in the field of their choice and learn all the theoretical and practical approaches of their respective fields,” Sahil said.