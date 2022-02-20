1 arrested in Doda

Jammu: Security forces today claimed to have arrested a person with a Pistol with live ammunition in Thathri in Doda district. Police sources said a joint check post was established by a team of Rashtriya Rifles based at Thatri, Doda Police and SSB personnel at Thatri and during search of vehicles and passengers, security forces noticed a suspicious movement of a person who was trying to evade checking and frisking.
“However, the alert soldiers immediately overpowered him and on frisking one Chinese pistol, two magazines and nine rounds of live ammunition was recovered from his possession,” they said. The arrested person has been identified as Adil Iqbal Butt, son of Muhammed Iqbal Butt, resident of Sazan, Bajarni in Doda.
Quoting the preliminary investigation, the police said “He was being handled by Mohammed Amin alias Muzambil alias Haroon alias Umar who is a terrorist from Doda and operating from Pakistan.” In this regard, a case under FIR number 0025 of 2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Thatri and further investigation has been taken-up.