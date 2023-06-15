1 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: One person died on the spot while his companion sustained critical injuries after a car in which they were traveling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Sinthan Top on Thursday.
Police said that a car (JK04D 5019) on its way to Kishtwar from Anantnag went out of the control of its driver and fell into a gorge at Mashtrid Morh near Sinthan Top, resulting in the death of one person and serious injuries to his companion.
It said that at around 6:30 am on Thursday, on getting information regarding a car accident near Sinthan Top, a Police team reached the accident spot and rescued two critically injured persons and shifted them to PHC Chatroo were one person was declared brought dead by the doctors.
The injured identified as Ilyas Wani, son of Muhammad Iyass Wani of Brant, Batpora, Anantnag was first taken to PHC, Chatroo and later to District Hospital Kishtwar where after providing medical aid he was referred to some Srinagar Hospital for specialised treatment.
SHO, Police Station Chatroo, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Khanday said that after conducting the post mortem and other legal formalities the body of the accident victim was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.
He said that the injured Ilyass Wani was referred to a Srinagar-based Hospital.