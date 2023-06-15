1 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar accident

Ramban: One person died on the spot while his companion sustained critical injuries after a car in which they were traveling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Sinthan Top on Thursday.

Police said that a car (JK04D 5019) on its way to Kishtwar from Anantnag went out of the control of its driver and fell into a gorge at Mashtrid Morh near Sinthan Top, resulting in the death of one person and serious injuries to his companion.

It said that at around 6:30 am on Thursday, on getting information regarding a car accident near Sinthan Top, a Police team reached the accident spot and rescued two critically injured persons and shifted them to PHC Chatroo were one person was declared brought dead by the doctors.