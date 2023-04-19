1 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar explosion

Jammu: A youth was killed while his brother sustained injuries in a mysterious explosion that occurred inside the kitchen of their house in village Simbol in Kishtwar district.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shabir, 20, son of Muhammad Abass of Simbol, Kishtwar.

Immediately after the blast, Police teams with other security forces and SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal reached the explosion site where they examined the situation while the injured youth was shifted to the hospital.

Interacting with media persons, SSP Kishtwar said that a 20-year-old youth lost his life immediately after the explosion that took place inside the kitchen of their house.

“He lost his one hand (right) and got killed in the explosion,” he said.