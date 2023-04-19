1 dead, 1 injured in Kishtwar explosion

Jammu: A youth was killed while his brother sustained injuries in a mysterious explosion that occurred inside the kitchen of their house in village Simbol in Kishtwar district.
The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shabir, 20, son of Muhammad Abass of Simbol, Kishtwar.
Immediately after the blast, Police teams with other security forces and SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal reached the explosion site where they examined the situation while the injured youth was shifted to the hospital.
Interacting with media persons, SSP Kishtwar said that a 20-year-old youth lost his life immediately after the explosion that took place inside the kitchen of their house.
“He lost his one hand (right) and got killed in the explosion,” he said.
He said that the youth had gone to the nearby forests to collect Morchella (guchhi). “While returning home, they found a tube-like rusted structure (UBGL) which they brought to their house. Inside their house, the deceased youth Shabir tried to open it with a steel piece triggering its explosion. The youth got killed on the spot while his brother, Muhammad Yaseen, who was standing at a distance, survived with wounds,” he said.
Citing the initial investigation, he ruled out any terror links.
Besides, the Police with additional deployment of paramilitary force has strengthened the security grid in Kishtwar ahead of Eid celebrations.
The security forces also took out a mock drill in the hilly town and other sensitive areas.
The SSP Kishtwar reviewed the deployment of the security forces.
To keep an eye on the troublemakers and suspicious activities, the police would use three Netra drones to identify the individuals even with the facemasks.
He said that they were holding Mohalla level meetings with two communities in Kishtwar prior to the Eid celebrations.