1 death, 125 new cases in Ladakh
Srinagar: Ladakh reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the virus case count in the Union Territory to 22686, while the death toll climbed to 222 as one more person succumbed to the virus, officials said.
The COVID-19 death was reported from the Leh district.
As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 125 new positive sample reports of Covid-19 were received yesterday. 118 positive sample reports were from CMO Leh and seven positive sample reports were from Kargil. One death was reported in the UT.
The bulletin further informed that 67 patients have been discharged. 60 patients were discharged in Leh and seven patients were discharged in Kargil.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh is 397 including 373 cases in Leh and 24 cases in Kargil district.
The bulletin further stated that 89 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post and 90 passengers were screened at Khangral check post.