1 held with IED in Mendhar

Mendhar: Security forces on Friday claimed to have averted a major militant strike in Poonch district with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Police, BSF and army thwarted a tragedy, ahead of Independence Day as one person was nabbed with IED,” police said in an official statement.

Police added that on tangible information of the BSF, a joint naka was established at first Morh Kotan by a joint team of police, 72 Battalion BSF and army.

“During checking a suspicious person identified as Mehmood Hussain, son of Mohammad Munshi, resident of Kasbalari, was apprehended. During his personal search, an IED having four sticky bombs and an amount of Rs 10500 have been recovered from his possession,” said police.

In this regard an FIR no 313/2021 under sections 23 ULAPA was registered in Police Station Mendhar and further investigation was going on.