1 in 2 children has antibodies against COVID: Report

The presence of antibodies in a section of these individuals shows they are not at a significantly higher vulnerability in the Third Wave, he said. “The presence of antibodies in unvaccinated individuals reflects a previous infection of SARS-CoV2,” he said.

Generally antibodies are assumed to offer protection against subsequent infections, however, Prof Khan warned, “Antibodies and immunity cannot be used as synonyms”. The presence of antibodies, he said, was reflective of the community infection, especially among family members.

He said it was difficult to comment about the time of emergence of Third Wave and its severity as the emergence of new variants has been seen to change the entire estimates “as was the case in the Second Wave”.

While discussing the findings, he said, “We have not sampled children aged less than 7 years of age but it is clear that the infections in children and the resulting antibody response is of the range of 50 percent if we further sample younger ones,” he said.

As per the current guidelines in India, vaccination is recommended for people aged 18 years and up, while studies are underway to study the safety of available brands of vaccine in children, none approved yet.

Prof Khan said that the results from district Pulwama can be extrapolated to get an estimate of the risk that children in Kashmir are facing if the Third Wave hits.

He said the national average sero-prevalence in children is over 65 percent and that a similar survey was underway in 10 districts of Kashmir division.